North Tonawanda police arrest Newfane man accused of disseminating indecent material to minors

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police announced the arrest of a Newfane man who is accused of disseminating indecent material to minors.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Birely was arrested Tuesday after a month-long investigation. Birely was allegedly having sexual conversations through a social media application with a person he believed to be 10 years old. Two search warrants were executed during the investigation, which led to Birely's arrest.

Birely was charged with first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine if any other crimes were committed.