North Tonawanda man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly stabbing in September 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old John Rudes was sentenced in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said that on September 17, 2023, Rudes stabbed 59-year-old Terry Jackson multiple times in the neck inside an apartment building on the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

In January, Rudes pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny in a separate case. He was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison in connection to that charge which will be served concurrently to his sentence on the manslaughter charge.