North Tonawanda man sentenced to prison in connection to COVID-19 relief fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Michael Kornaker of North Tonawanda, who was convicted of wire fraud and violation of supervised release, was sentenced to serve 28 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

According to officials handling the case, Kornaker applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration in the summer of 2020 shortly after being released from federal prison for a prior fraud conviction. He applied for a $60,500 loan using another person's name and personal information without that person's consent.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in July.