North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to deadly stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a deadly stabbing in September 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old John A. Rudes pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on September 17, 2023, Rudes stabbed 59-year-old Terry Jackson multiple times in the neck inside an apartment building on the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. Rudes also pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny in a separate case where he was under investigation for stealing money from his former employer.

Rudes faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5. He remains held without bail.