North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced today that 50-year-old Michael Kornaker pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violation of supervised release.

According to officials handling the case, Kornaker applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration in the summer of 2020 shortly after being released from federal prison for a prior fraud conviction.

The loan distributes funds to small, private, or non-profit businesses that experience significant financial loss as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

While under supervised release, Kornaker applied for a $60,500 loan using another person's name and personal information without that person's consent.

He will be sentenced on November 30 at 12:30 pm.