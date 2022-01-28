North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Matthew Ostrowski, 49 of North Tonawanda, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

According to officials, Ostrowski uploaded and distributed an image containing child pornography to the gaming application Discord in October 2019. A federal search warrant was executed at Ostrowski's Meadow Drive residence in North Tonawanda in December 2019 and seven electronic devices and an iPhone were seized. 4,204 image files of child pornography and 8,523 images of child exploitative material, a majority of which depicted minors under the age of 12, were found on the iPhone. Deleted text conversations between Ostrowski and a minor female victim were also recovered from the iPhone in which Ostrowski requested the minor female victim send him “nudes.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office said another federal search warrant was executed at Ostrowski's home in February 2020 and a computer which contained 178 image files and five videos of child pornography was located.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 7.