WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a one vehicle crash that killed a North Tonawanda man.

Police responded to the crash scene on Williams Rd. in Wheatfield around 10:35 p.m., Wednesday night. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Jeffrey Santersero, 49, left the road and struck multiple trees.

Santasero was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say the investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.