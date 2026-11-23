NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has died following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Sunday.

North Tonawanda Police responded to Waner Avenue and Ward Road just before midnight on Sunday.

An investigation found that a 2023 Cadillac SUV was driving on Ward Road with a green signal. According to police, the pedestrian crossed Ward Road and was hit by the SUV.

Police said emergency crews attempted life-saving efforts, but 44-year-old Nathan Hurley of North Tonawanda died at the scene.

The SUV driver, a 29-year-old man, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.