North Tonawanda man facing child pornography charge

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession and receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in March the FBI received a tip that in November 2021 a Snapchat user, later identified as 46-year-old Michael Angstenberger, allegedly shared or sent two videos containing child pornography. The FBI executed a search warrant at Angstenberger’s residence on April 7 and allegedly seized a smartphone and tablet. A review of the devices allegedly recovered approximately 189 images and 13 videos containing child pornography.

Angstenberger made an initial appearance Thursday and was released on conditions including home detention with location monitoring.