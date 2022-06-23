Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Tonawanda man facing child pornography charge

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 15:45:31-04

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession and receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in March the FBI received a tip that in November 2021 a Snapchat user, later identified as 46-year-old Michael Angstenberger, allegedly shared or sent two videos containing child pornography. The FBI executed a search warrant at Angstenberger’s residence on April 7 and allegedly seized a smartphone and tablet. A review of the devices allegedly recovered approximately 189 images and 13 videos containing child pornography.

Angstenberger made an initial appearance Thursday and was released on conditions including home detention with location monitoring.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United