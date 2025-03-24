Watch Now
North Tonawanda man facing charges in connection to alleged sexual abuse of a minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man is facing charges in connection to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

According to police, the department was made aware of the alleged sexual abuse of a minor after an initial complaint was reported in February by a counselor from the North Tonawanda City School District.

After an investigation, 39-year-old David R. Fingerlow Jr. was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on March 17 after a review by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

7 News has learned through public records that Fingerlow Jr. is a City of North Tonawanda employee.

