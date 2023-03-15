Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Tonawanda man facing charges following hit-and-run on Oliver Street

Philadelphia Police
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Police
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 12:24:50-04

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police announced a man is facing several charges following a hit-and-run on Oliver Street.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the area of 190 Oliver Street on March 11 and found a 61-year-old woman down in the roadway. Police said it was determined she was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of the crash. She was treated at the scene and transported to ECMC with serious injuries.

Following an investigation, police announced that 40-year-old Charles Alloy was arrested on March 15 and charged with the following:

  • Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to keep right
  • Failure to use due care
  • Failure to notify DMV of change of address

Police said due to NYS bail laws, Alloy was released on an appearance ticket to appear in North Tonawanda City Court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up