North Tonawanda man creates his own talk show

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jordan James of North Tonawanda said he’s always dreamed of becoming a talk show host. So, he turned that dream into a reality!

“I was waiting for someone to give me my own talk show. I was waiting for someone to give me that opportunity. And I went for it myself,”he said.

James said the show was inspired by the passing of his mother.

“I realized that when you go, there’s no one to tell your story. So when you’re here, it's important for someone to tell your story," he said.

So next month, James will bring “Good Deeds Buffalo” to life! It will be a talk show highlighting inspiring people who are making a difference in Western New York.

“And to me, I think the awesome thing about the show is there’s so many people in the world who are beautiful good people,” James said.

James has already spoken to four Western New Yorkers who are making their mark and he hopes the show will help to bring positivity to the community. You can find Good Deeds Buffalo on his website, Facebook and YouTube page.