North Tonawanda man charged with the 2021 murder of a 19-year-old in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man could face up to life in prison if he's convicted of a 2021 murder.

The 20-year-old suspect was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon on an indictment, charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The shooting happened on October 5 at 1:00 p.m. on Laird Avenue in Buffalo. Authorities say the defendant intentionally shot and killed 19-year-old Donovan Miller with an illegal gun.

The adolescent offender was 16 years old at the time of the murder, and for that reason, the district attorney's office is not releasing his name.