North Tonawanda man charged with murder; accused of stabbing man multiple times in neck and chest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man now stands accused of killing a man by stabbing him multiple times.

28-year-old John Rudes was arraigned Friday on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.

Rudes allegedly stabbed a 59-year-old man to death on the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue on September 17, 2023. Police say the victim was found on the front steps of an apartment building. Authorities say Rudes stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck and upper chest.

Rudes is expected to be back in court Wednesday, June 5, for a felony hearing.