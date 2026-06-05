North Tonawanda man arrested for possession and promotion of child sexual abuse material

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man has been charged with two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

North Tonawanda Police and Homeland Security Investigations executed search warrants on June 5 in the 1100 block of Payne Avenue and the 100 block of Vandervoort Street.

The investigation found that 26-year-old Nicholas Macdonald of North Tonawanda was in possession of photos and videos of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation also found Macdonald was a bus driver for Transpo Bus Services LLC. He was terminated by the company, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

Macdonald was held for arraignment at North Tonawanda City Court. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Tonawanda Police at (716) 692-4312.