BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Cole Kish of North Tonawanda on the following charges:



One count of first-degree criminal sexual act

First degree sexual abuse

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Criminal sex act

The sheriff's office said Kish was arrested after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 15-year old female.

He was transported to the Niagara County Jail to be arraigned through CAP Court.