North Tonawanda man accused of DWI and leaving the scene after hitting pedestrian near Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian and attempted to flee the scene near Highmark Stadium around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Orchard Park police said an officer assigned to the Buffalo Bills game Stadium Detail was approached by a passerby on Abbott Road who reported that a pedestrian was struck and the vehicle was fleeing the scene.

According to police, the officer and his partner located the vehicle with passenger-side front damage a short time later turning onto Milestrip Road. The officers initiated a traffic stop but the driver allegedly refused to stop and continued to travel east. Police said the driver was unable to flee further due to heavy traffic and was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Police announced that 31-year-old Anthony Mayo from North Tonawanda was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and other vehicle and traffic violations. He refused to consent to a breath test and was arraigned and released on his own recognizance with a future court date in Orchard Park Town Court.

The pedestrian that was struck has been identified as a 39-year-old man from Rochester. Police said he was treated by emergency personnel and transported to ECMC and is described as stable.

Police said numerous witnesses were interviewed by officers and provided statements.