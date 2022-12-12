North Tonawanda holds candle light ceremony for children who have died

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York took part in a global event designed to remember all children whose lives were lost far too soon. The worldwide candle lighting ceremony took place at a memorial garden in North Tonawanda.

"The day she was born, September 13th, 1996 it put that twinkle in my eyes and she had me wrapped around her finger," said Raymond Nichols, father there to remember his daughter. "She knew that if she wanted something that daddy would get it."

Daddy's little girls is the way Nichols said he'd describe his daughter. That was until everything changed earlier this year.

"The day she earned her wings and the day I lost my daughter and the day she died, a part of me died also," said Nichols.

Many parents, grandparents and siblings shared in a similar grief Sunday night at the Children's Remembrance Garden. Families leaned on each other as they remembered the lives of the children they've lost.

"Christmas is a difficult time," said Mary Beth Kupiec, Co-Chair at the Children's Remembrance Garden. "Especially your children so this is nice that we all get to get together and remember them."

"Her spirit will always be above me and our lives will never be the same without her," said Nichols. "There will be a day when I rejoice with my daughter."

With some names of their children lining the walls where they stood, each family was given a candle to light as a flame of remembrance.

"Hold your children tight today because you might not be able to do that tomorrow," said Nichols.