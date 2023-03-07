North Tonawanda dog control officer provides tips to break up dog fights

NORTH TONAWANDA — With a rise in calls for dogs attacking other dogs, a dog control officer from North Tonawanda provides tips to ensure you and your pet are safe.

"The key is that the owner have to eye on their animal even if they are in the front yard," said North Tonawanda Dog Control Officer Rick Salisbury.

Officer Salisbury put out this social media post, hoping to help people deal with what he calls an "uprise" in dogs attacking other dogs.

The dog control officer says if you find yourself in the middle of an attack, you should do your best to create a barrier between the two dogs, using a garbage can, blanket or umbrella.

You could also use the wheel barrel method.

"Someone grabs the back legs on one dog and the other person would do the same and start walking backwards and separate them," said Officer Salisbury.

Officer Salisbury also says you should avoid getting in the middle of the fighting dogs, never put your face close to a dog fight, never grab a dog by its tail and try to remain calm.

"The worst thing you can do is get in between them and most of them make the mistake of putting their hands in the mouths and trying to break them up but that's only going to get them injured," said Officer Salisbury.