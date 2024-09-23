North Tonawanda City School District 'investigating concerns' surrounding social media post involving employee

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda City School District announced it is "investigating concerns" surrounding a social media post involving an employee.

The announcement was made on the district's website which said in part:

"You may be aware of a social media post involving one of our employees. The District is also aware and is investigating the concerns. Please understand that we are handling this situation with the utmost seriousness, as well as the confidentiality required for personnel matters.



We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for our students and staff. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through this matter."

You can find the announcement here.