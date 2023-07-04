North Tonawanda celebrates the 4th of July Kids Parade

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many kiddos are having their own 4th of July celebration in North Tonawanda with their neighbors and family.

Some kids say they’re glad to celebrate the holiday with their family and friends.

“My dad is the one who organizes the whole thing, and that’s cool, and we rode back in the firetruck, and that was also cool,” says Richie Andres.

And that dad is Niagara County Legislator Richard Andres that helped to put this parade together.

“It’s one of those things that’s like an Americana beautiful neighborhood,” Andres says. “And we get people to come here to this Great museum, and it’s something that’s a true community event.”

Other kids say they’re thrilled that they can celebrate the holiday with other kids in their community.

“It’s pretty fun for all the kids around here, and I’m looking forward to the party at my house for the fourth of July,” says Diego Andres.