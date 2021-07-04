North Tonawanda celebrates Fourth of July with kids parade

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The streets of North Tonawanda flooded with red, white, and blue for the annual Fourth of July Kids Parade.

Children decorated bikes, strollers, and wagons to celebrate Independence Day with a 97-year-old World War II veteran acting as grand marshal.

"It's an honor to be part of the community. North Tonawanda is one of the greatest little cities there is," said WWII veteran Bill Gosch. "I just love being here. I've been here all my life. I've got a few more years to go and I'll enjoy every minute of it."

"This is Americana," said Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres. "This is as American as it gets."

The families enjoyed rides, a magic show, and ice cream to end the parade.