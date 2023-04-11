North Tonawanda celebrates Dyngus Day with 3rd annual parade and after-party

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Festivities for Dygnus Day stretched all across Western New York. In North Tonawanda, the Polish community showed up and showed out for their 3rd Annual Dyngus Day parade and post party which was said to be bigger and better than ever.

WKBW North Tonawanda celebration Dyngus Day.



The parade took place on Oliver Street and Keil Street. Many who atteneded said there is a lot to love about Dyngus Day and this was the best place to celebrate it.

WKBW Dyngus Day float traveling down Keil Street during the parade.

"We had people squirting water cannons at us and we were squirting back and everything," said Gary Annis, who participated in the parade. "Everyone was having a great time."

WKBW Gary Annis sharing what he loves about Dyngus Day.

"Breaking the fasting that we did all during lent and being able to celebrate again," said Jeanette Bartczak, who we spoke to as the parade was ending.

"They're celebrating and they bring their children around getting them involved in a good polish holiday," said Larry Soos, at the after party.

"My favorite part about Dyngus Day is celebrating my Polish heritage and hitting the people I love with pussy willows," said Tara Johnson, as she cheered with her twin sister Emma standing beside her.

WKBW Twin sisters Tara and Emma Johnson cheer together as they express their love for Dyngus Day.



Members of the North Tonawanda neighborhood watch said they were thrilled to bring the parade back to the historic first ward. But this year, the party isn't stopping there.

"Now we're here at the after party at the North Tonawanda farmers market," said Joe Marranca, said North Tonawanda Alderman At-Large & Member of the Planning Committee. "We've got Captain Tom and the Hooligans playing and everyone's having a good time."

WKBW People dance as Captain Tom & The Hooligans fill the post party with live music.

This years parade and post party were free and with the polka band, ice cold beer, good eats and sunshine all around, this wasn't a day many people missed.

WKBW Two people enjoy food and drinks together during the post party.

"Well last year we had the party at a different venue, we had almost double as many participants than we did last year," said Marranca.

"The crowds on the parades, I would guess that this has probably increased at least 100 to 200 times over the last (year), because of the weather," said Annis. "The weather is just excellent. Where can you get this in April."

They had all the perfect ingredients to make this a Dyngus Day to remember.

"We just love that its a fun time to spend time with family, go out, go to the parade, drink and just really get down to the polish heritage."