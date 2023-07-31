Watch Now
North Tonawanda 2-year-old competes in national mullet competition

Greyson Woods stands next to USA Mullet Championship winner Mark Steves
Posted at 4:09 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 04:09:16-04

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY — From birth Greyson Woods, 2, had a full head of hair. Now he is competing in a national competition to raise money for veterans.

Greyson is competing in the kid's USA Mullet Championship if he wins, he will receive 2,500 dollars and the fundraising efforts go to the Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Angel Zawadzki, Greyon's mother, says his hair style even earned him a nickname online.

Angel Zawadzki

"They called him Joe Dirt and just kept saying for us to get him mullet, he had like a ton of hair,"

And the previous winner from Western New York Mark Steves or Hollywood Mark is placing his bet on little Greyson.

"This year I'm supporting 100%. He's the next champion. You could take that from the champion," said Steves.

You can vote for Greyson here.

