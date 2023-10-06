North Star Drone puts on test show while excitement soars from American side of the Falls for new tourism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three hundred drones illuminated both sides of the Falls Thursday night as several tourists were amazed to watch the North Star Drone test show.

“We are excited about it we were here just for a couple of days and we were watching Channel 7 that the drone show is going to be here tonight so we drove down just to take a look at it,” says Jackie Marquart, says a tourist .

And some people like the owner of “The Mami House” John Herher tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that it’s exciting to see Niagara Falls coming back to life.

"It's a great idea to bring the Canadian side and the US side together as one because you know Canada has a lot of things like Cliftonhill is a great place to go,” he says.

A spokesperson from “The Destinations Niagara USA” says the tourism spending reached $969 million in Niagara County last year.

"But majority of those visitor spending is coming from those overnight stays, people staying in hotels, spending money in restaurants,” says Sara Harvey, a director of communications. “Checking out the fashion outlets of Niagara and other stores and offerings we have in the destinations ."

The co-owner of “The Mami House” is excited to have his business contributing to the millions of tourism spending.

Since he says his business is the first Filipino restaurant in Niagra County and Western New York.

"That is great for the Niagara Falls city, and I'm glad we're part of it like me and my partner built this restaurant different food for the area,” Herher says.

And the light from the drones just adds more excitement to the falls.

"My husband John wasn’t here before and I wasn’t here since I was six-years-old so I haven’t been here for like 70 years," says Marquart. "And I’m excited we got here at a good time, and it’s good that we are able to see a drone show.

7 News was told that the drone test isn't meant to get rid of the fireworks at the falls but rather to preserve the natural environment.