North Park Theatre needs your help as it begins a campaign to raise money for a new projector

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Park Theatre is asking for your help as it begins a campaign to raise money for a new projector.

In a post on its Facebook page, North Park said after 10 years its movie projector has reached the end of its life cycle and it is looking to enter the future with a state-of-the-art, 4K laser upgrade.

In the post, the theatre said:

"We have two options.



We could purchase a projector similar to the one we have now. This would allow us to continue operations as normal, keeping pace with the other theaters in the area.



Thanks to a recent grant, we have the funds to make this happen.



But we want to do something different.



When you come to the North Park, we want you to know you are getting the best technical presentation in Western New York, one that rivals any cinema in the world.



To do this, we need a state-of-the-art, 4K laser projector. It is crisper, higher resolution, and at least three times brighter than the one we have now.



When the next Christopher Nolan masterwork or 4K remaster comes along, we want the North Park to be the only theater you consider going to.



And it's not just something cool for us film geeks—it's essential. In our rapidly changing industry, giving people a reason to leave the house is everything."

The theatre said it is offering rewards to donors based on how much is donated. You can find more information on the donor tiers and/or donate through a GoFundMe which can be found here.

As of Thursday afternoon, over $10,000 has been raised from a $28,000 goal.