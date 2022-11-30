North District council member is pushing for municipal sidewalk plowing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A list of the top twenty reasons why municipal sidewalk plowing should take place in Buffalo was presented in a resolutions by North District Council Member Joe Golombeck. He told 7 News, the main concern is that businesses and absentee property owners are not shoveling their sidewalks and ultimately making it unsafe for residents to travel.

The aftermath of Western New York's last snow storm left some community members coming up with their own ideas on how to address snow removal.

"I think that it would be a great investment to actually invest in the snow plows that are snow blowers as well and have trucks," said North Buffalo Resident, James Calabrese.

North Buffalo Residents say even though they didn't get hit the worst, there are areas that could have used a little more assistance.

Golombeck proposed a resolution which calls for municipal sidewalk plowing in Buffalo to help residents that rely on clear sidewalks to navigate their city.

"The district that I represent has approximately a third of the people that do not own cars," said Golombeck. "So they are forced to walk."

Golombeck said he's been pushing for similar programs for years but said it's hard to make substantial progress due to unknown costs.

"We've not been able to get an exact cost as to what it would cost because once again comparing Buffalo to Rochester or Syracuse is difficult because we have over approximately 1,000 miles of street in Buffalo so that would be 2,000 miles of sidewalks," said Golombeck.

North Buffalo residents said they're all for getting help but don't think hitting every single side walk is possible.

7 News asked Golombeck if he thought adding more to the city's list of responsibilities would help when residents are already raising concerns about having to wait longer than they'd like for street to be plowed.

"That wasn't a normal snowfall for the city of Buffalo and hopefully it won't be in the future," said Golombeck.

Residents said while every street may not be a possibility, plowing sidewalks along the bus routes could.

"I think the city should help," said Roberta Nieves, North Buffalo Resident. "If it can help especially with people like taking the bus with elderly people that are just needing to get out."

"It really is along the bus routes and its a lot of times along Elmwood, Delaware Avenue, Hertel Avenue where businesses should be shoveling and plowing out or they are to a degree but end up leaving a mound in the middle of the sidewalk so that residents can't wait at a bus stop," said Golombeck. "I'm just concerned that something very very dangerous is going to occur and someone is going to get hurt."

Golombeck said he's like to see a demonstration project done along the bus routes in the city of Buffalo.

You can find the full resolution here.

