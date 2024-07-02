North Carolina man accused of DWI after driving the wrong way and causing crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges including vehicular assault and DWI after a crash on Route 33 on Sunday morning.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Isiah Glover of Concord, North Carolina was arraigned on Sunday in Buffalo City Court on one count of second-degree vehicular assault, one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of driving the wrong direction on a one-way roadway.

Glover is accused of driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 33 and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle near Humboldt Parkway. He was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated when the incident occurred.

The other driver, a 25-year-old man from Cheektowaga, was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Glover was not injured in the crash. He is scheduled to return on Wednesday for a felony hearing and was held without bail.