BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One local restaurant is trying to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing a major expansion project.

Ristorante Lombardo's plans to spend just over $500,000 to upgrade its current location on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

The renovations include the addition of a three-season patio, and a complete makeover for the building's facade.

Ristorante Lombardo has been around since 1975, and is currently in its third generation of ownership.