North Buffalo neighbors raise concerns after train fire in February

BUFFALO, NY — Late February 13th, residents in North Buffalo spotted a portion of a train on fire as it went down the tracks toward Cheektowaga. Now residents are worried about what this may mean for the future.

"I saw the flames coming out from on top of one of the cars of the train. I was amazed I never seen anything like that before," said Jean Dickson. She lives on Crescent Avenue and the train tracks run across the back of her yard.

Ring camera video shows portion of train on fire in North Buffalo

Dickson and her friend were sitting on the couch when they spotted the train in flames.

"I do not even know how I would have responded to that if I was not with her and she started her calls and called the fire department," said Phil Banaszak, Dickson's friend.

For Dickson, she pays attention to what the trains are carrying and she is concerned following the fire.

"Tank cars carrying flammable gasses they have them every day, that are carrying flammable gasses with the red and white placards," said Dickson.

Congressman Brian Higgins is calling on Norfolk Southern and the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate.

U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins' Office U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins calls for answers from US DOT and Norfolk Southern

U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins' Office U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins calls for answers from US DOT and Norfolk Southern

"We are asking the department of transportation and Norfolk Southern to investigate what happened in Buffalo and report their findings. So we can use it as a basis to take further action," said Higgins.

This incident came days after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson emailed Norfolk Southern about the incident. In an initial response, Norfolk Southern said it was unaware but after Johnson pushed for answers the following statement was provided:

"Following further investigation, we did find an instance of a locomotive that had a broken diesel engine turbo. This can result in concentrated smoke and flame that is isolated to the smokestack of the locomotive. As soon as this occurred, the crew stopped the train and temporarily shut it down for repairs. At no time was there danger to the public. Norfolk Southern Media Relations

If you have any concerns you can call Norfolk Southern at 800-453-2530.