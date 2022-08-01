North Boston man hopes to break world record

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A man from North Boston hopes he has earned a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records.

Timothy Marchinda arrived at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park Sunday, completing a 12,000 mile journey on his electric motorcycle.

He's hoping to break the record for the longest continuous journey by electric motorcycle.

The previous record was just short of 7,000 miles.

Now Guiness has to go through all the documentation and photographs from the trip before certifying the record.

Timothy began his trek back on June 20 in East Aurora.

It's also worth noting that he completed the entire ride solo, with no chase vehicles or supplemental generators.