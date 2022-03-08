Non-profits and Western New Yorkers feel pain at the pump as gas prices hit record high

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — How high will they go? It's a waiting game for all of us, as those gas prices tick higher and higher.
And for non-profits like FeedMore Western New York, navigating this rocky road is anything but easy; especially for the people who rely on them.
"There's a lot of people out there who need our help, people who are struggling, people who are living paycheck to paycheck, even before the pandemic,” chief communications officer of FeedMore WNY Catherine Shick said.
Shick said they've seen a 150% increase in fuel transportation costs over the past year.
"That's a big impact when we have trucks on the road every day of the week delivering meals,” Shick said.
Shick said FeedMore is not cutting any routes, but they are asking for your help.
"We do ask people to continue to support FeedMore,” Shick said. “Whether that's a donation of funds or food or your time."
Non-profits like FeedMore are not the only ones struggling, people who rely on their car, like Instacart drivers, are also feeling the pain at the pump.
Diana Frazier is an Instacart driver, but said these surging prices are stretching her to the limit.
“It’s ridiculous right now,” Frazier said. “I try to limit the amount of runs that I do make, and that's money cut from me."
Others, like Tom Maniscalco said these higher prices are forcing them to take a closer look at their driving habits.
"It went over $80 today to fill my car and its never even approached that before, so it’s a bit of a shock,” Maniscalco said. “I’m trying to consolidate trips; going to the grocery store before I pick up the kids as opposed to taking two separate trips."
AAA has tips to help you save money as gas prices continue to climb like making sure your tires are properly filled and using cruise control when you can.
You can view the full list here, or below:
- When buying a car, look for models that offer the best fuel economy in their class. For most drivers, an optional larger and/or more-powerful engine is unnecessary.
- Keep tires properly inflated. Under inflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.
- Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed; however, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.
- Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.
- Don’t purchase costly high-octane or “premium” gas unless required for your vehicle. AAA research has found that unless premium fuel is recommended or required by your car’s manufacturer, it provides no added benefit.
- Take advantage of loyalty programs such as AAA’s Fuel Rewards program at Shell stations. Some stations also provide a discount for paying with cash instead of credit card.