Non-profits and Western New Yorkers feel pain at the pump as gas prices hit record high

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — How high will they go? It's a waiting game for all of us, as those gas prices tick higher and higher.

And for non-profits like FeedMore Western New York, navigating this rocky road is anything but easy; especially for the people who rely on them.

"There's a lot of people out there who need our help, people who are struggling, people who are living paycheck to paycheck, even before the pandemic,” chief communications officer of FeedMore WNY Catherine Shick said.

Shick said they've seen a 150% increase in fuel transportation costs over the past year.

"That's a big impact when we have trucks on the road every day of the week delivering meals,” Shick said.

Shick said FeedMore is not cutting any routes, but they are asking for your help.

"We do ask people to continue to support FeedMore,” Shick said. “Whether that's a donation of funds or food or your time."

Non-profits like FeedMore are not the only ones struggling, people who rely on their car, like Instacart drivers, are also feeling the pain at the pump.

Diana Frazier is an Instacart driver, but said these surging prices are stretching her to the limit.

“It’s ridiculous right now,” Frazier said. “I try to limit the amount of runs that I do make, and that's money cut from me."

Others, like Tom Maniscalco said these higher prices are forcing them to take a closer look at their driving habits.

"It went over $80 today to fill my car and its never even approached that before, so it’s a bit of a shock,” Maniscalco said. “I’m trying to consolidate trips; going to the grocery store before I pick up the kids as opposed to taking two separate trips."

AAA has tips to help you save money as gas prices continue to climb like making sure your tires are properly filled and using cruise control when you can.

You can view the full list here