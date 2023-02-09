Non-profit in need of volunteers, camp counselors, donations

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is the story that has been told for months, non-profits in need after damages caused by the Christmas Blizzard.

Cradle Beach in Angola is no different.

The damage caused by high winds, burst pipes, and downed trees may cost the organization more than $100,000 to repair.

"We had some electrical damage and clearly with pipes bursting and electrical damage we had some units where the motors were impacted by that," said Ann-Marie Orlowski, CEO of Cradle Beach.

Cradle Beach is a year-round facility that provides respite for families of children with disabilities, retreats, and summer camp for children with special needs and low-income families.

The non-profit's biggest fundraiser, The Penguin Run 5k and one-mile run had to be postponed from February to March 26 — due to the damage caused to the campus.

Now, Cradle Beach is in need of everything from volunteers to monetary donations from the community.

"We rely heavily on them throughout the years and with the blizzard and the damage caused on our campus we will need volunteers even more so," said Orlowski.

The organization is hiring for the summer camp right now and you can sign up here.