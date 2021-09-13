No relief at the gas pump expected in near future, prices remain well over $3.00 per gallon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you were looking for relief at the gas pump, you may not find any in the near future.

Gas prices in Buffalo, and around the state have not changed over the last week, remaining well over $3.00 per gallon.

In the Buffalo area, the current average is $3.23 per gallon, while statewide, that average is $3.28.

Nationally, prices have only decreased by one cent to $3.18 on average in the last week.

AAA Western and Central New York says supply is increasing as refineries impacted by Hurricane Ida recover. Still, though, prices are expected to stay above $3.00 per gallon around the country because oil prices are still high as well — over $70 per barrel.