Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No relief at the gas pump expected in near future, prices remain well over $3.00 per gallon

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 05:46:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you were looking for relief at the gas pump, you may not find any in the near future.

Gas prices in Buffalo, and around the state have not changed over the last week, remaining well over $3.00 per gallon.

In the Buffalo area, the current average is $3.23 per gallon, while statewide, that average is $3.28.

Nationally, prices have only decreased by one cent to $3.18 on average in the last week.

AAA Western and Central New York says supply is increasing as refineries impacted by Hurricane Ida recover. Still, though, prices are expected to stay above $3.00 per gallon around the country because oil prices are still high as well — over $70 per barrel.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716