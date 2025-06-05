No phones allowed from first bell to final dismissal in Buffalo Public Schools beginning this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District says students will not be allowed to bring their smartphones or other personal devices to class beginning in September 2025.

In a letter to parents and caregivers from Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight, the district says it will implement New York State's new distraction-free policy this fall.

Students in Buffalo Public Schools will be required to store their internet-capable personal devices from the first bell to final dismissal in a secure and designated storage area at their school. This includes smartphones, smartwatches, iPads or any device with internet capability.

Students will, however, be authorized to access devices issued by the school for their classroom instruction.

The district says each school will also have a process for students to get a hold of a parent or a caregiver if needed.

There are a few exemptions to the new device restrictions:

Students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition.

Use of electronics documented on an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 Plan for academic purposes.

For other legitimate purposes, such as translation services or documented emergencies.

