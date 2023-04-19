'No Mow May' is an effort to help the birds and the bees

EAST AURORA — East Aurora is among the communities in Western New York participating in "No Mow May" to provide a safe environment for pollinators.

"Every third bite of food we eat comes from a pollinator," said Ellen Neumaier, a member of Aurorans for Climate and Environmental Sense (ACES).

ACES was a vital group in pushing for "No Mow May" in East Aurora, and now they are encouraging others to help promote a yard with native weeds, flowers, and taller grass.

"We highly suggest natural ways of doing it, and just raise your lawn mower and let your grass grow longer. Maybe hold your husband back and not let him mow as often as he wants to," said Ellen Moomaw, another member of ACES.

The significant part of the effort is even leaving a small space in your yard for bees, and longer grass can help.

"You can not mow part of your lawn if that feels good to you, you can not mow the field you typically mow down and let the wildflowers grow, and it is only for May," said Erin Holko, manager of Masterson's Garden Center in East Aurora.

East Aurora, Buffalo, Hamburg, and Orchard Park celebrate the month-long effort.