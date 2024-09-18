'No more to isolation': Bill would ensure caregivers can always visit loved ones in NY nursing homes

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When COVID-19 started to spread in March of 2020 Dorothy Carlone, like many New Yorkers, was no longer allowed access to visit her mother in the Absolut Care of Aurora Park nursing home in East Aurora.

This was under the guidance of the New York State Department of Health, which enforced this measure to protect the most vulnerable from COVID.

"I promised her I would be with her every day," said Carlone. "On March 25 a supervisor sent a picture of my mother appearing thin and distressed and told us she wasn’t eating.”

A few days later Carlone's mother passed away. She was granted access to be with her mom as she took her last breath.

"Her heart stopped, and mine broke," said Carlone.

On Wednesday Carlone joined New York State Assemblyman David DiPietro (R), as he held a press conference about the Essential Caregivers Act.

“I believe with all my heart that this legislation will not only protect the residents, but that it will improve their quality of life," said Carlone.

The legislation would ensure that residents in long-term care facilities have a designated caregiver to provide them care, even when visitation is restricted by order of federal, state or local authority.

"Even during public health emergencies," emphasized DiPietro. "We are saying no more to isolation that left our loved ones feeling abandoned and voiceless."

"They were isolated not only from the threat of a virus, but from the very people who provide them love, support, and advocacy that they desperately need," said Carlone.

The bill has support from New York State Senator Patrick Gallivan (R).

"What we saw during COVID should've never happened," said Gallivan.

State Assemblyman Patrick Burke (D) sent 7 News a statement that said:

"I am supportive of caregivers having greater access to their loved ones in nursing homes, but it must be in a in a way that ensures the health and safety of all nursing home residents. As to this specific bill, I will review it once legislative session resumes in January."

A representative from Governor Kathy Hochul's office said the governor will review the legislation if it passes through both houses of the legislature.

You can read the full proposed bill below.