"No More Tears" honors families left behind by homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An awards ceremony happening this weekend will honor families left behind by homicide in our community.

The annual homicide awards dinner with the No More Tears organization remembers families who have been touched by violence.

Tina Sanders, the founder of No More Tears, says the “Still I Rise” dinner brings together families who have been hit by tragedy. It’s also recognizing 26 women who Sanders says are “behind the scenes” in the community.

“The homicide awards lets families know we have not forgotten about you. That we still love them, just to say even though you haven’t got any justice, we’re still here for you,” Sanders said.

The money raised at the almost sold-out event will go toward a memorial for homicide victims.

“This is the first time that we’ve ever sold tickets it’s always been free,” she said. “This year we have plans to do something for all of the families, like a memorial wall.”

The "Still I Rise" award dinner will be at Lucarelli’s Banquet Center in Lackwanna on Saturday, March 12, from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.