No immediate major changes to Buffalo snow removal plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For those who call the city of Buffalo home, the sights of mid-January's snow storm are fresh in their mind. School was closed for two days. Some side streets were impassable.

With all Western New York in a Winter Storm Watch, Mayor Byron Brown was asked what will be different this time when it comes to snow removal for the city’s streets.

“For our snow plan to work, it’s a partnership. The city has to do its part but the residents have to do their part,” said Brown.

The city sites two record breaking snowstorms in January for the length of their response to clear side streets. Brown said it took the city 36 hours to make one pass on 95% of the city’s side streets. He insists it was a success.

“That’s one of the major lessons learned. We tried to give people some time to do the right thing, in some cases, vehicles weren’t moved for a few weeks. We cannot and will not allow that to happen again. So come day one, if vehicles are not properly moved, we will begin to move those vehicles so plows can get down the street,” said Brown.

Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council, taking their concerns to the city’s Department of Public Works, but no significant changes will come to the the city’s snow removal plan before this next storm.

The city urging residents to follow alternate parking on side streets.

