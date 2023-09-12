‘No dealer in New York has been contacted’: Questions surround implementation of ammunition background checks

ALDEN, N.Y. — Wednesday marks the first day of mandated background checks for buying gun ammunition in New York, but several gun shop owners share they still don’t know how this system will work.

Both firearm and ammo background checks will be run by the New York State Police.



“No dealer in New York has been contacted by the state about how it will work,” said Dean Adamski, Owner, DD’s Ranch in Alden.

New York State Police shared a statement to WKBW about the confusion:

“We anticipate the New York State Police will start conducting background checks on Ammunition sales starting 09/13/23. New York State Firearm Dealers, FFL’s, and Ammunition sellers, can register online at https://NYSNICS.ny.gov [nysnics.ny.gov]. Operations specialists are currently assisting with the registration process and can be reached at 1-877-NYSNICS (697-6427). Ammunition background checks will cost $2.50, which will be used to fund the NYS NICS unit and background check system.” New York State Police Public Information Office

The two gun shop owners I spoke to tell me they’ve done all the things laid out in this statement, but still feel like they have been left in the dark.

“I’ve received a couple emails from the FBI saying you have to sign up with the New York State Police. We made an account there, but there’s really no information,” Adamski said.

12 hours before its required, Adamski shared that he doesn’t even know what will be asked on the background check.

As a result, stores like his will be unable to sell ammunition without any new information on how to complete the required background checks.

“We’re not going to be selling any ammunition without first completing a background check for you,” said Joe Olscamp, CEO/Founder Escarpment Arms in Lockport.

Both shop owners feel they have no choice but to wait.

Still, opinions on how necessary this change is remain divided.

Retired Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield tells me his fight for gun reform is personal after his mother was killed in the Tops massacre last May.

“Redundancy is good, redundancy is not a bad thing… Things may have changed since you last legally purchased a weapon.”

However, Adamski has questions about how this check differs from current restrictions.

“I don’t understand how you could legally buy a gun but not legally by ammo.”