No charges filed against Hamburg Police officers involved in 2024 shooting

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Attorney General's Office will not file charges against Town of Hamburg police officers involved in a deadly incident nearly two years ago, when an officer shot a Jamestown woman he believed was armed with a knife.

According to a report from the AG's Office of Special Investigation, Lisa Haight was heading to a health care facility when she stabbed a passenger multiple times in a car near the Milestrip Road exit.

The driver made Haight get out of the car. She then walked to two houses. Officers found her naked in a bathtub, cutting herself with a steak knife.

Haight dropped the knife, and officers grabbed her by her wrists. She then grabbed at an object, which police believed looked like a red and black utility knife, and slashed with a stabbing motion at an officer. One of the officers, Sean Gregoire, fired his gun three times.

"This component of the encounter with Ms. Haight took place within seconds in very tight quarters in a narrow hallway with poor lighting conditions," Hamburg Police Chief Peter Dienes said at a news conference after the incident.

According to the report, the object Haight had in her hand was a flashlight. It was photographed at the scene but wasn't collected until the day after the shooting, when the homeowner found it.

There is no video of the incident because at the time, the Town of Hamburg Police did not yet have body cameras. Since May of last year, all patrol officers and supervisors in the town wear body cameras.

In the report, the AG's office called on the state legislature to require all police departments to use body cameras. Here's a link to the report.

