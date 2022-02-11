No blockade in Buffalo, but border protest creates WNY backups

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Truck after truck was spilling off The 190 and onto Busti Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

“I have never waited this long. It has already been 40 minutes,” said Mubashir Khan, a trucker with at least another hour of wait time ahead of him.

It isn't what was happening on the Peace Bridge that caused the backup, it's what's happening on the Ambassador Bridge some 250 miles away in Detroit that created problems. A blockade protesting Canada's COVID-19 restrictions that cut off a major artery for trucks to enter the country.

“I'm standing behind them, for sure. They keep closing everything down and our economy is going for, it's a mess and it's going to be a mess for a long time,” said Dave Soucy, another truck driver stuck in line.

“Those people are nuts,” said Khan. “If you don't want to get it, at least don't disturb us, honestly. They are truckers as well, and I'm a trucker as well, but you know now, I'm being the one who is pinched. I am the one who is in pain. So what sort of ‘freedom convoy’ is that? I just don't get it.”

There are US based convoys from New York City and Tennessee planned to arrive in Buffalo this weekend. An organizer say it is to provide resources for the truckers protesting in Canada.

New York State Police are aware of the planned convoys.

"We have been in touch with our federal and local partners, we will monitor the situation and are prepared to deploy whatever resources are necessary to ensure public safety," wrote a spokesperson with the New York State Police.