‘No better time to unite together’: WNY community weighs in on Trump assassination attempt

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After former president Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, WNY neighbors are sharing their thoughts, fears, and hopes that that there’s “no better time than now to unite together.”

Dan Newman from Amherst:

“I don’t care if it was President Trump or President Biden, that should not happen by any means…. Like Joe Biden said today, ‘there’s no room in this country for anything like that.’ … There’s no better time than now to unite together. Everybody come together and support America, don’t support a president, support America.”

Valerie Simmons & Jaleesa Simmons

Valerie Simmons from Buffalo:

“It is crazy, our country is becoming more and more extremely violent, and it's concerning.”

Jaleesa Simmons from Buffalo:

“It would be nice to think that we could come together at this time.”

Vincent Cauley from Niagara Falls

“My fear is for the country, the direction that we’re heading, and for the rest of our leaders… This is the progression of the absolute terror and craziness that’s been going on in our country.”

Shohreh from Buffalo

“Since 2016, I have been scared… I expected it, because the environment that exists would bring up this [kind of violence.]’”

Dale Baronich & Debra Baronich

Dale Baronich from North Tonawanda:

“We have grandchildren. Where are they taking the country? What is it going to be like for them with the violence?”