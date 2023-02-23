No arrests in 2022 murder of 19-year-old Malik Strong, his mother fights for justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mother won't rest until the person who murdered her son in broad daylight, 19-year-old Malik Strong, is brought to justice.

In November 2022, Malik was shot outside of Hope Way Market between the avenues of Busti and Hudson.

Malik’s mother, Shayron Strong, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he was an aspiring designer and rapper whose life was cut too short.

On that day, his mother says Malik went to Hope Way Market with his friends.

“The two gentleman that were with him supposedly were his friends,” Ms. Strong says. “And if you were his friends I beg you to just please go in and give some type of information.”

Police say Malik was shot multiple times outside of the store.

He then ran back inside where he collapsed.

“And a gentleman that was an off duty military came over and did CPR on my son,” Malik's mother says.

Shayron says on that day she felt off, and it hit her once someone brought her to the crime scene.

“I see tape everywhere, and I immediately knew it was my son,” she says.

The mother tells 7 News she’s living in a nightmare every day, wishing 19-year-old Malik Strong was still alive.

“It’s killing us everyday. We don’t have him, she cries. “But if you give us something enough to get some answers it’ll be greatly appreciated.”

Shayron says Buffalo Police have told her they have leads that aren’t concrete.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person did reach out to Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, but not have heard back.

Strong’s mother is now raising money so she can offer a reward for information that will help lead to an arrest.

“Malik, your name won’t go in vain," the mother expresses. "I love you so much, and I’m going to fight until the end.”

