Nine people indicted for drug conspiracy and sex trafficking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sweeping 13-count indictment was delivered Thursday, accusing nine people of a range of sex trafficking and drug conspiracy charges.

Named in the indicted by U.S. Attorney Trini Ross are:



Lairon Graham a/k/a Shah a/k/a Uncle Shah a/k/a Unc – 64, Buffalo, NY

Kimberly Udrea – 34, Buffalo, NY

Thomas Degree a/k/a Tommy – 57, Fairborn, GA

Joseph Ward – 58, Buffalo, NY

Jordan Davis a/k/a Little Corn a/k/a Baby Corn – 26, Tonawanda, NY

Johnny Williams a/k/a Double R – 29, Buffalo, NY

Jamie Washington – 29, Buffalo, NY

Patrick Schrecengost a/k/a Country – 41, Buffalo, NY

Anthony Graham a/k/a Uncle Tony – 69, Buffalo, NY

In addition, defendants Lairon Graham, Kimberly Udrea, Jordan Davis, Johnny Williams, Jamie Washington, Patrick Schrecengost, and Anthony Graham are also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force or coercion.

64-year-old Graham is also charged with interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, enticing travel to engage in prostitution, and weapons possession.

As a result, if convicted, Graham could face life in prison. The remaining defendants could face anywhere from 10-years to life in prison if convicted.

Over the course of 16 months, investigators say the nine people named in this indictment conspired to sell drugs, including fentanyl and heroin out of homes on Liddell and Davey Streets in Buffalo.

During this time period, the defendants are also accused of sex trafficking and forcing a person into prostitution.

