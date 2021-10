BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say nine people are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a fire on the second floor of an apartment on Elmwood Avenue, Sunday morning.

Investigators say the fire started just after 7 a.m. at an apartment at Elmwood Avenue and West Delavan Avenue.

The damage resulting from the fire is estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.