Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nik Wallenda to walk high wire as part of grand opening of D’Youville's Health Professions Hub

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Wiepert/AP
Nik Wallenda walks across Niagara Falls on a tightrope as seen from Niagara Falls, N.Y., Friday, June 15, 2012. Wallenda has finished his attempt to become the first person to walk on a tightrope 1,800 feet across the mist-fogged brink of roaring Niagara Falls. The seventh-generation member of the famed Flying Wallendas had long dreamed of pulling off the stunt, never before attempted. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
Nik Wallenda
Posted at 6:34 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 18:34:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D'Youville College announced Nik Wallenda will walk a high wire on its campus as part of the grand opening of its Health Professions Hub Thursday.

Wallenda, an American acrobat, aerialist, daredevil, high wire artist, and author, walked an international wire over Niagara Falls in 2012.

“Nik takes risks to find the limits of how far a person can go. Likewise, the Hub at D’Youville will push boundaries that drive health education and patient care to astonishing new heights. We are honored to have Nik here to share his energy, courage and passion with our neighbors and campus community,” said President Lorrie Clemo.

“I am honored to be part of the opening of this important new addition to the D’Youville campus, and also to the City of Buffalo," Wallenda said.

D'Youville says the Health Professions Hub is designed to address critical healthcare needs in the region, provide primary care services to residents and offer a place for students to gain clinical experience.

The wire will be five stories above the ground and will be 320-feet long, it will stretch from the top of Montante Library to the top of the Health Professions Hub building.

Wallenda will walk the wire around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, you can watch it live on 7PLUS and the WKBW Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong