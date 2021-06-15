Nik Wallenda to walk high wire as part of grand opening of D’Youville's Health Professions Hub

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D'Youville College announced Nik Wallenda will walk a high wire on its campus as part of the grand opening of its Health Professions Hub Thursday.

Wallenda, an American acrobat, aerialist, daredevil, high wire artist, and author, walked an international wire over Niagara Falls in 2012.

“Nik takes risks to find the limits of how far a person can go. Likewise, the Hub at D’Youville will push boundaries that drive health education and patient care to astonishing new heights. We are honored to have Nik here to share his energy, courage and passion with our neighbors and campus community,” said President Lorrie Clemo.

“I am honored to be part of the opening of this important new addition to the D’Youville campus, and also to the City of Buffalo," Wallenda said.

D'Youville says the Health Professions Hub is designed to address critical healthcare needs in the region, provide primary care services to residents and offer a place for students to gain clinical experience.

The wire will be five stories above the ground and will be 320-feet long, it will stretch from the top of Montante Library to the top of the Health Professions Hub building.

Wallenda will walk the wire around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, you can watch it live on 7PLUS and the WKBW Facebook page.