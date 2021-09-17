'Nightmare Alley' filmed in Buffalo coming to theaters December 17, teaser released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Guillermo del Toro's latest film 'Nightmare Alley' which was filmed in Buffalo is coming to theaters on December 17, and a teaser for the movie has been released.

Man or Beast.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY A Film by Guillermo del Toro

Only in Theaters December 17@RealGDT pic.twitter.com/UxHwWTVJLs — Nightmare_Alley (@Nightmare_Alley) September 16, 2021

The movie stars Oscar winners Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett along with Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn.

WATCH: @WKBW captured a Nightmare Alley shoot in Niagara Square from the top of the City Court Building. The movie is directed by Guillermo Del Toro, starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. pic.twitter.com/6oRk1ZOK8w — Olivia Proia (@OliviaProia) February 27, 2020

The screenplay is based on a 1946 novel with the same name.

The movie is only coming out in theaters.