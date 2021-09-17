Watch
'Nightmare Alley' filmed in Buffalo coming to theaters December 17, teaser released

A potential Oscar-winning film that was filmed in Buffalo will be in theaters by the end of the year
Posted at 8:03 PM, Sep 16, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Guillermo del Toro's latest film 'Nightmare Alley' which was filmed in Buffalo is coming to theaters on December 17, and a teaser for the movie has been released.

The movie stars Oscar winners Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett along with Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn.

The screenplay is based on a 1946 novel with the same name.

The movie is only coming out in theaters.

