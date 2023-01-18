Nietzsche's goes up for sale alongside with Brick Bar as construction continues on Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Road closures, construction cone mazes and heavy equipment occupy Allen Street. Neighbors living nearby said they can't wait for things to go back to normal.

"When it's done it's going to look great but the process of it is not fun," nearby resident Daniel Shoemaker said. "It's made a beautiful section of the neighborhood horrible."

Not only is the street undergoing major changes, a few staple businesses in the community are too. According to Gurney Becker & Bourne Real Estate and Insurance both Mulligan's Brick Bar and Nietzsche's are up for sale. However, business is still operating as normal and the listing does not mean either place is currently shut down.

"I mean that's kind of crazy that Nietzsche's is going up for sale I feel like they've been here like forever," Allen Street resident Devin Bush said. "Hopefully there is a new owner coming in because that would be a bummer to see them go out of business."

"I've lost a bunch of great neighbors who were entrepreneurs and now it's shot," Shoemaker said.

Many say Nietzsche's is the go to destination for live music on the block. It's been home to local, national and regional touring acts for more than four decades. The current proprietor Joe Rubino took hold of the business in 1982 and when it comes to the listing Rubino told "Buffalo Business First"

"I love the place, and I hope it continues, but after all these years, it's just time for me to let go of the responsibility," Rubino said. Buffalo Buisness First

Just across the street at Days Park Tavern, Owner Micheal Jacobbi said for him, carrying the responsibility of owning the tavern and dealing with construction hasn't been easy.

"Especially well, it's been kind of a harsh winter," Jacobbi said. "It's been an unusual winter with the weather and with the construction its made it even more difficult."

Some people who live off of Allen Street said they think the construction has stopped newer people from coming over to the area. They said since it all began, they've only seen regulars navigating these obstructed roadways.

"It's mostly service industries and the people that have been down here for years that are keeping everything open and it's great because a lot of them are coming out more often to make sure their favorite places don't close," Shoemaker said.

"A lot of them can walk here, they don't really need to get in vehicles they know what's going on on the street and they're very supportive," Jacobbi said. "That's what keeps you going."

While the Allentown community continues to take on construction day by day, many say these. neighbors and businesses are resilient and believe the end result will be worth the wait.