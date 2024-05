BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nicki Minaj has announced the second leg of the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on September 12.

The second leg of the tour includes 22 additional shows. It kicks off on September 4 in Philadelphia and concludes on October 11 in Queens

Tickets for the show in Buffalo go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. There will also be a KeyBank Center presale that begins Thursday at 1 p.m.

